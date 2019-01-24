Junior Gazette: Saint Aidan's pupils become anti-bullying ambassadors

As part of Anti-Bullying Week, our Student Leadership Team travelled to the Village Hotel, Blackpool for the Princess Diana Award Anti-Bullying Conference.

We heard from experts for advice on preventing and dealing with bullying.

For example, there were representatives from photo-sharing website Instagram, who provided information about cyber-bullying, representatives from the police for practical advice regarding the law, and Jamie from the musical ‘Everybody’s talking about Jamie’ to talk about self-esteem and coping with bullies.

We split into groups to attend workshops for things such as drama, dance and creating T-shirts.

These sessions gave us creative new ways to combat bullying.

We also discussed ideas with pupils from other local schools, which have inspired us with new ideas for Saint Aidan’s.

For example, as a result of the conference we are now planning a new lunchtime ‘safe space’ where students will be able to seek support for anything troubling them.

This project will be student-led with guidance from teachers.

We really enjoyed the day and were given ‘Anti-Bullying Ambassador’ badges. Our new training will allow us to deal with any bullying we may come across and inspired us to come up with new ways to challenge bullying in our school.

