Junior Gazette: Nepal was an experience like no other

Last year I had the amazing opportunity of travelling to Nepal to help out for an organisation.

From climbing a 5,500m Himalayan Peak to bricklaying at a local school outside of Kathmandu, the experience was that of a lifetime and will sure to never be forgotten.

Walking 14 days in the Himalayas, secluded from society and amongst a rich culture was true a relief from our busy lives.

Up in the mountains further south for our third week we were induced by a rich heritage that shaped us into a new group of young adults, appreciative of how, even though many people live in such poverty, just how happy they can be without all the struggles of modern life.

Nepal; an experience like no other. If you would like to write for Junio Gazette email claire.lark@jpimedia.co.uk