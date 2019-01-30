How Latin is making a comeback in Fylde coast schools

One of the country’s leading classics professors came along to see for herself how Fylde coast schools are leading the way in taking an ancient language into a new era in education.

Edith Hall from King’s College, London was guest of honour as pupils from St John’s RC Primary School in Poulton staged a performance of the fable Androcles and the Lion – in Latin.

Professor Edith Hall with St John's pupils Danyal Ozen and Charlie Pye

The school is one of a growing number locally teaching Latin under the Blackpool Classics For All scheme, which its head claims is setting the trend nationally in reviving the classic language.

Westminster, Westcliff, Gateway and Unity Primary in Blackpool, along with Hambleton Primary are all making the most of the opportunity it offers youngsters to gain a grounding in language ahead of secondary school.

Peter Wright, who heads the Blackpool Classics For All hub, based at Blackpool Sixth Form College, said: “The advantages of Latin are two-fold.

“It’s a great way to boost understanding of English language and vocabulary and it also provides the ideal grounding for understanding and encouraging the study of modern foreign languages, many of which are structured in the same way as Latin.

“Latin has disappeared from the state secondary school curriculum but if pupils can gain such understanding at primary age it provides a great platform.

“We are delighted with the impression our efforts locally have been making nationally and were delighted Professor Hall came along to see the youngsters’ progress.”