Here are the 50 things the National Trust thinks you should have done by the age of 12

The 50 activities the National Trust think children should have done by the time they are 11 3/4 are:

1. Climb a tree

2. Roll down a really big hill

3. Camp out in the wild

4. Build a den

5. Skim a stone

6. Run around in the road

7. Fly a kite

8. Catch a fish with a net

9. Eat an apple straight from a tree

10. Play conkers

11. Go on a really long bike ride

12. Make a trail with sticks

13. Make a mud pie

14. Dam a stream

15. Play in the snow

16. Make a daisy chain

17. Set up a snail race

18. Create some wild art

19. Play pooh sticks

20. Jump over waves

21. Pick blackberries growing in the wild

22. Explore inside a tree

23. Visit a farm

24. Go on a walk barefoot

25. Make a grass trumpet

26. Hunt for fossils and bones

27. Go stargazing

28. Climb a huge hill

29. Explore a cave

30. Hold a scary beast

31. Hunt for bugs

32. Find some frog spawn

33. Catch a falling leaf

34. Track wild animals

35. Discover what’s in a pond

36. Make a home for a wild animal

37. Check out the crazy creatures in a rock pool

38. Bring up a butterfly

39. Catch a crab

40. Go on a nature walk at night

41. Plant it, grow it, eat it

42. Go swimming in the sea

43. Build a raft

44. Go bird watching

45. Find your way with a map and compass

46. Try rock climbing

47. Cook on a campfire

48. Learn to ride a horse

49. Find a geocache

50. Canoe down a river