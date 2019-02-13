Children’s singalong fund-raiser

Children from two Blackpool schools have taken part in a unique national singalong event to raise funds for a sign language charity.

Pupils from Christ The King Catholic Academy in Grange Park and St Cuthbert’s Catholic Academy in South Shore learned how to sign in order to takepart in the sign2sing event.

Pupils at Christ The King have been learning to sign and sing a song to support Deaf Awareness and Deaf Children in Education. Pictured L-R are communications support worker Martyn Kenyon, 7-year-old pupil Eniola Arisekola-Ojo and assistant headteacher and SENCO Daniel Flannigan-Salmon.

It is an annual fund-raising event organised by the deaf health charity SignHealth.

It’s the only mass participation signing event of its type in the UK.

It gives the school children the opportunity to learn sign language while helping to raise money for the charity.

Around 450 pupils from both schools took part in the event last week which raised more than £250 for the charity.

Daniel Flannigan-Salmon, is assistant headteacher for both academies as well as the special education needs coordinator (SENCO).

He said this was the fourth year the school’s have taken part in the event, adding: “The children have fully immersed themselves once again into the event and they absolutely love it.

“Every pupil from the age of four upwards has got involved with it and to watch them all signing was pretty incredible to see.”

Parents were also invited to watch their children during the event which happened at both of the school’s sites.

Daniel added: “It was really encouraging to have some of the children’s parents there and it made the event even more positive.

“It is really embracing that we can all come together and raise money for sign2sign and help others.”