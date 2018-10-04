CBeebies star Maddie Moate makes science fun for Blackpool pupils

Children at a Marton school enjoyed a day of fun science with the help of a special guest star.

Marton Primary Academy, on Whernside, welcomed CBeebies presenter Maddie Moate to its classrooms yesterday.

Maddie Moate from CBeebies with Neveah Fenton, seven, and Harrison Birtle, six.

Children learned about renewable energy with the help of a solar-powered toy car, about sounds and how they are made, and about Britain’s best-loved wild animal: the hedgehog.

BAFTA award-winner Maddie delivered the fun sessions with ‘Explorify’, a new programme by the Wellcome Trust biomedical research charity, which gives teachers new scientific activities to do with their pupils.

Teacher Jennie Hutchin said: “The children loved it. They were really excited to see Maddie. They were able to share everything they knew about sounds and we have had a really positive morning.

“It will mean that they go home and speak about science at home.”

Maddie said: “I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to visit children who have been using Explorify. The activities encourage an inquisitive and curious approach to science and I can’t wait to find out first hand how teachers and pupils alike have been enjoying it.”