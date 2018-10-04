CBeebies star Maddie Moate makes science fun for Blackpool pupils

Children at a Marton school enjoyed a day of fun science with the help of a special guest star.
Marton Primary Academy, on Whernside, welcomed CBeebies presenter Maddie Moate to its classrooms yesterday.
Children learned about renewable energy with the help of a solar-powered toy car, about sounds and how they are made, and about Britain’s best-loved wild animal: the hedgehog.
BAFTA award-winner Maddie delivered the fun sessions with ‘Explorify’, a new programme by the Wellcome Trust biomedical research charity, which gives teachers new scientific activities to do with their pupils.
Teacher Jennie Hutchin said: “The children loved it. They were really excited to see Maddie. They were able to share everything they knew about sounds and we have had a really positive morning.
“It will mean that they go home and speak about science at home.”
Maddie said: “I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to visit children who have been using Explorify. The activities encourage an inquisitive and curious approach to science and I can’t wait to find out first hand how teachers and pupils alike have been enjoying it.”