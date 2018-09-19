Blackpool and The Fylde Education Awards are back!

Have your say

We would like to invite you to nominate your school, students, teachers and support staff in The Gazette Education Awards 2018.

These awards, now in their ninth year, will once again celebrate primary and secondary education across Blackpool and The Fylde.

Education Awards 2018

Sponsored by Blackpool and The Fylde College and BAE Systems, the awards will showcase and celebrate the very best students, teachers, schools and employees in the area.

The campaign will recognise the achievements that schools and pupils make within the education sector on a daily basis. There are twelve categories in total and they are:

- Primary School of the Year Award

- Secondary School of the Year Award

- Primary School Pupil of the Year Award

- Secondary School Pupil of the Year Award

- Inspirational Teaching Award

- Creative Arts & Digital Industries Award

- Young Scientist/Engineer Award

- Sports Achievement Award

- Career Aspiration Award

- Fitness and Wellbeing Award

- School Trips Award

- Unsung Hero Award

Each category has its own criteria for nomination, which you can see below.

We are inviting ALL schools to be actively involved and support these awards by nominating worthy candidates.

Students from age 4 to the age of 16 only.

To nominate your school, pupil, teacher or member of staff couldn’t be easier.

How do you nominate?

Simply send in your entry by post to: Education Awards, Blackpool Gazette, Avroe House, Avroe Crescent, Blackpool FY4 2DP.

Or you can email your entry to competitions@blackpoolgazette.co.uk Closing date for nominations is Friday October 19th.

Alternatively, you can complete the online nomination form at www.blackpooleducationawards.co.uk

Your nomination should consist of your name and contact details, plus the name of the school/ person you are nominating and a brief explanation why they have been nominated and include their contact address and telephone number if possible. (Sixth Forms and Nurseries are not eligible.)

A panel of judges will examine all nominations and select shortlisted finalists in each category.

All finalists will be invited to a prestigious presentation evening, where the winners, as chosen by the judges, will be announced.

The Awards Evening

The awards presentation evening will take place on Monday 26th November in the Blackpool Tower Ballroom, so put this date in your diary now.

It is now over to you to let us know who you would like to nominate for an award and be in with the chance of winning one of these prestigious titles.

We look forward to receiving your nominations! Good luck!

Categories:

Primary School of the Year Award sponsored by Uniform & Leisurewear

Recognition of a school for their positive contribution to the community, raising pupil achievement or collaborative work with other schools to raise standards and inspire learning.

Secondary School of the Year Award sponsored by Myerscough College

Recognition of a school for their positive contribution to the community, raising pupil achievement or collaborative work with other schools to raise standards and inspire learning.

Primary School Pupil of the Year sponsored by the Sandcastle

Recognition of a pupil who has made an outstanding contribution, academic or otherwise.

This pupil exerts a positive influence on other students, is approachable by staff and pupils alike and is happy to get involved in activities for the school.

An all round good citizen for your school!

Secondary School Pupil of the Year sponsored by Blackpool Sixth

Recognition of a pupil who has made an outstanding contribution, academic or otherwise.

This pupil exerts a positive influence on other students, is approachable by staff and pupils alike and is happy to get involved in activities for the school.

An all round good citizen for your school!

Inspirational Teaching Award sponsored by Westinghouse

This award recognises teachers who have made a significant contribution to the success of their students and provided an inspiration to children.

Creative Arts Award sponsored by Blackpool and The Fylde College

This award will recognise the exceptional talent of a pupil involved in any aspect of the creative arts including fashion, photography, graphic design, performing arts, music, media and fine art.

The category welcomes nominations for a project, a performance or an outstanding technical skill.

Young Scientist/Engineer of the Year Award sponsored by BAE Systems

This award will recognise an individual who has displayed outstanding achievement, or improvement, in science or engineering.

Sports Achievement Award sponsored by Fleetwood Town FC

This award rewards an individual or team for excelling in a particular sport or sports at school or through their dedication and commitment outside of school hours.

Career Aspiration Award sponsored by Blackpool and The Fylde College

This category recognises schools that are aspiring children and young people to develop an understanding of the different career pathways and opportunities open to them.

Fitness and Wellbeing Award sponsored by Myerscough College

This award recognises a holistic approach to a healthy lifestyle, incorporating a positive approach to exercise, nutrition and general wellbeing for students, staff and families.

Unsung Hero Award sponsored by The Gazette

The focus is on paying tribute to those who make a significant contribution to the school community behind the scenes and have a positive impact on day-to-day life.

School Trips Awards sponsored by Merlin Entertainments

This award recognises educational visits that have empowered a student to discover a new way of learning.

Consideration will be given to new experiences, involvement of students from varying abilities and backgrounds, bonding experiences, contribution to develeopment and confidence, as well as the delivery of learning objectves and increased enthusiasm.