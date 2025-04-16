Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Is it going to be warm and sunny for the Bank Holiday Easter weekend? Here's the full Met Office weather forecast for Lancashire.

As many of us look forward to the bank holiday weekend, the weather looks set to be changeable, with rain at times but also some good sunny spells.

Following a wet and windy night for some, that area of rain slowly moves northwards across the UK today.

It may be heavy at times, with the west and north experiencing the wettest conditions.

As we enter the bank holiday weekend, the weather is set to be changeable and is certainly in contrast to the wall-to-wall sunshine we experienced last weekend.

Deputy Chief Meteorologist Steven Skeates said: “We are keeping a close eye on an area of low pressure which sinks away to the south on Friday.

“This could bring with it some heavy, and possibly even disruptive rain for parts of southwest England, and also parts of Northern Ireland and south Wales.

“This will bring the potential for some difficult travelling conditions, with a lot of spray on the roads, and it’s important people keep an eye on our forecast as things evolve over the coming day or so.”

Here’s the weather forecast for Lancashire:

Today (April 16)

An unsettled day with further spells of rain, locally heavy, continuing to move erratically north and east across all parts.

Windy and feeling cool underneath the cloud.

Remaining damp through this evening with heavy rain, though rain gradually easing from the south by dawn to leave some clear spells.

Winds turning lighter.

Maximum temperature 10C. Minimum temperature 5C.

Thursday (April 17)

Any early rain soon easing, then a drier day with bright or sunny spells and an isolated shower.

Winds lighter than Wednesday.

Maximum temperature 13C. Minimum temperature 6C.

Friday (April 18)

Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by late morning.

Maximum temperature 16C. Minimum temperature 7C.

Saturday (April 19)

A cloudy day.

Maximum temperature 14C. Minimum temperature 5C.

Sunday (April 20)

Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning.

Maximum temperature 15C. Minimum temperature 6C.

Monday (April 21)

Cloudy changing to sunny intervals in the afternoon.

Maximum temperature 15C. Minimum temperature 7C.

Tuesday (April 22)

Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning.

Maximum temperature 15C. Minimum temperature 6C.

Wednesday (April 23)

Sunny intervals changing to partly cloudy by early evening.

Maximum temperature 16C.