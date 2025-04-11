Easter traffic warning as 19.1m expected to make car journey on Good Friday

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Drivers are being warned over long queues this Easter, with 19.1 million people expected to hit the road on Good Friday.

The AA said Easter weekend falling three weeks later than in 2024 will “bump up bank holiday traffic by 15%” as many people hope for warmer weather this year.

Motorists are being advised to prepare for congestion around town and city centres, retail parks, and major routes such as the M6 at Birmingham, the M55 near Blackpool, the A59 and the A19.

Other expected pinch points include the south and western section of the M25 between the M23 and M40, the M5 at Bristol, and the A303 in Wiltshire.

The AA anticipates:

19.1 million drivers on Good Friday

18.5 million on Easter Saturday

18.2 million on Easter Sunday and Easter Monday

These figures are based on a survey of 11,233 AA members.

AA Patrol of the Year, Shaun Jones, advised drivers to carry out “simple checks” such as ensuring tyres are properly inflated and oil and coolant levels are correct.

“With so many people planning to travel this Easter, it is crucial to ensure your vehicle is in top condition,” he said.

After a spell of warmer weather, forecasters expect unsettled conditions over Easter weekend, including some rain.

To manage traffic flows, National Highways has deployed Operation Brock on the M20 in Kent.

The scheme, designed to deal with delays at Channel ports, involves narrow lanes and a 50mph speed limit on a 13-mile stretch between Junctions 8 (Maidstone) and 9 (Ashford).

Lorries heading for Dover or Eurotunnel are being directed into specific lanes, while other traffic is rerouted via a contraflow.

Meanwhile, VisitEngland says around 10.6 million adults are planning to take a UK holiday over the bank holiday, injecting an estimated £3.9 billion into the economy.

A further 3.4 million are undecided, with weather and affordability being key factors.

VisitEngland chief executive Patricia Yates said: “Tourism businesses and destinations will be looking to the critical Easter weekend for much-needed cash flow after the lean winter months.

“The cost of living remains a concern, and while people are still keen to take a break, many are booking late, taking shorter breaks and wanting to save - making it difficult for businesses to plan in advance.”

Rail and air travel will also be affected. Thousands of Easter train journeys face disruption due to engineering works, especially at London Euston which will see no trains to or from Milton Keynes on Easter Saturday and Sunday.

A reduced timetable will run on Good Friday and Easter Monday.

The West Coast Main Line will operate only as far as Carlisle, with replacement buses covering the northern route.

According to aviation analytics firm Cirium, 11,282 flights are scheduled to depart UK airports between Good Friday and Easter Monday - 6 per cent more than last year.

The most popular international destinations include Dublin, Amsterdam, Malaga, Alicante and Mallorca.