Emergency services were called out early this morning after an electric bike caught fire in Blackpool.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said two engines from Blackpool and South Shore attended the scene on Lindbeck Road at around 5.28am on Friday, October 24.

The fire involved an electric bike outside a property, which was out on arrival.

Fire crews were called out early this morning after an electric bike caught fire on Lindbeck Road, Blackpool | Google

Firefighters used a hose reel and a positive pressure ventilation fan to make the area safe.

Crews were at the scene for around 20 minutes.

No injuries were reported.

Charging safely at home

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service has issued advice to help residents charge electric bikes and scooters safely:

Always use the charger provided or recommended by the manufacturer.

Charge devices on a flat, hard surface – never on beds or sofas.

Avoid charging overnight or while you’re out of the house.

Keep devices away from flammable materials while charging.

Don’t charge batteries on escape routes or in hallways – if possible, charge and store them away from main living areas.

Unplug devices once they’re fully charged.

Avoid charging in extreme heat or cold.

If a lithium battery catches fire

Never use water or a fire extinguisher unless it’s rated for lithium fires.

Do not move a burning item – it could explode.

Don’t put yourself or others at risk.

Get out, stay out, and call the fire service.

E-bikes and e-scooters: know the law

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service is also reminding riders that:

Private e-scooters are illegal to use on roads and in public spaces such as pavements and shopping centres in the UK.

Only electrically assisted pedal cycles (EAPCs) are legal to use on roads in England.

Legal EAPCs must be unmodified, have a top assisted speed of 15.5mph, and riders must be over 14 years old.

Staying safe with e-bikes and e-scooters

Buy e-bikes, e-scooters, batteries and chargers from reputable retailers.

If you need a replacement battery or charger, always choose a branded, genuine product from a trusted supplier.

Check that any conversion kits meet British or European safety standards.

Register your products with the manufacturer to receive safety updates and recall information.

Make sure all components are compatible if bought separately.

For more information, visit: https://www.lancsfirerescue.org.uk/safety/home-safety/rechargeable-batteries