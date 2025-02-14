An e-bike was seized after it was spotted being ridden in anti-social manner in Fleetwood.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers spotted the rider as they drove recklessly along the pavement on the Esplanade this afternoon.

The rider was stopped and reported for riding with no insurance and the bike was confiscated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An e-bike was seized after it was spotted being ridden in anti-social manner in Fleetwood | Lancashire Police

PS Andy Hill, of Wyre NHPT, said: "The manner in which these bikes are being ridden is putting the riders, passengers and other members of the public at unnecessary risk which can't be justified.”

He added: “It’s important people understand the legalities of riding E bikes and scooters and the implications of riding them on public roads.

“Road safety is a key priority for Lancashire Constabulary and local partners and positive action will be taken when and where appropriate by officers."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Electric bikes known as Electrically Assisted Pedal Cycles (EAPCs) can be used on the road as long as they meet certain requirements and the rider is at least 14 years old.

EAPCs can’t be ridden on a pavement and must have pedals that can be used to propel it.

Other electric bikes that do not meet the EAPC rules are classed as a motorcycle or moped and need to be registered, taxed and insured.

You'll need a driving licence to ride one and must wear a crash helmet.