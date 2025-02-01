Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An e-bike was seized after a rider attempted to flee from police in Fleetwood.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers on patrol around the Esplanade area spotted a Sur-Ron electric bike being ridden on the pavement “dangerously” last Sunday.

The rider attempted to flee from the police after they signalled for them to stop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An e-bike was seized after a rider attempted to flee from police in Fleetwood | Lancashire Police

The bike was subsequently seized under Section 165 of the Road Traffic Act 1988.

Section 165 provides the power to seize privately owned e-scooters for driving without insurance or a driving licence.

It is for the officer dealing with an incident to investigate and to decide upon the appropriate offence and enforcement action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “The way these vehicles are being used is putting the riders, passengers and other members of the public at unnecessary risk which cannot be justified.

“Members of the public and parents who are purchasing these bikes for their children should be aware of the dangers and the law.”