E-bike rider spotted driving ‘dangerously’ on pavement before attempting to flee from police in Fleetwood

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 1st Feb 2025, 16:50 BST
An e-bike was seized after a rider attempted to flee from police in Fleetwood.

Officers on patrol around the Esplanade area spotted a Sur-Ron electric bike being ridden on the pavement “dangerously” last Sunday.

The rider attempted to flee from the police after they signalled for them to stop.

An e-bike was seized after a rider attempted to flee from police in Fleetwood
An e-bike was seized after a rider attempted to flee from police in Fleetwood | Lancashire Police

The bike was subsequently seized under Section 165 of the Road Traffic Act 1988.

Section 165 provides the power to seize privately owned e-scooters for driving without insurance or a driving licence.

It is for the officer dealing with an incident to investigate and to decide upon the appropriate offence and enforcement action.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “The way these vehicles are being used is putting the riders, passengers and other members of the public at unnecessary risk which cannot be justified.

“Members of the public and parents who are purchasing these bikes for their children should be aware of the dangers and the law.”

