E-bike rider spotted driving ‘dangerously’ on pavement before attempting to flee from police in Fleetwood
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Officers on patrol around the Esplanade area spotted a Sur-Ron electric bike being ridden on the pavement “dangerously” last Sunday.
The rider attempted to flee from the police after they signalled for them to stop.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
The bike was subsequently seized under Section 165 of the Road Traffic Act 1988.
Section 165 provides the power to seize privately owned e-scooters for driving without insurance or a driving licence.
It is for the officer dealing with an incident to investigate and to decide upon the appropriate offence and enforcement action.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “The way these vehicles are being used is putting the riders, passengers and other members of the public at unnecessary risk which cannot be justified.
“Members of the public and parents who are purchasing these bikes for their children should be aware of the dangers and the law.”