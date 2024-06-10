Blackpool Police dramatically seize e-bike rider after receiving numerous calls

By Richard Hunt
Published 10th Jun 2024, 23:08 BST
Updated 10th Jun 2024, 23:31 BST
Police in Blackpool are taking a tough stand on people using electric bikes dangerously in the town centre - with another rider in custody overnight.

The force said it had been inundated with calls about ongoing problems, amidst fears that someone could get hurt because of reckless riding.

The use of the so-called ‘e-bikes’ has been described as one of the biggest current hazards for pedestrians, while motorists have also expressed concerns about hair-raising near misses.

Problems arise when the e-bikers use the vehicles like bicycles, riding on pavements and darting across roads, but the motors allow them to fly around at much greater speeds.

Police seized this e-bike - and arrested the person riding it in Blackpool- after a flood of complaints. Photo: Lancashire PolicePolice seized this e-bike - and arrested the person riding it in Blackpool- after a flood of complaints. Photo: Lancashire Police
Police seized this e-bike - and arrested the person riding it in Blackpool- after a flood of complaints. Photo: Lancashire Police

The class 2 e-bikes can reach 20mph with rapid acceleration, but the class 3 bikes can reach 30 mph.

Police say the problem isn’t the bikes, if used sensibly - it is the way some of them are being used recklessly.

A police spokesman said tonight (Monday June 10): “Today we received numerous calls regarding an electric motorcycle riding around Blackpool town centre dangerously.

“Officers from your local Neighbourhood team, Response Team 4 and Town centre Bid officers, worked their magic and were able to bring this incident to a swift end.

“One in the cells and one less e-bike on your streets.”

Blackpool Poloce’s social pages received hundreds of comments, with one saying: “I actually witnessed this take down as I was passing Vintro when it happened.

“The 2 officers were very brave charging at the rider because he was going at some speed!”

