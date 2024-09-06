E-bike rider arrested after firearm found following police chase on Dean Street in Blackpool
An e-bike rider failed to stop for officers in the resort at around 7.10pm on Thursday.
A pursuit followed, with the rider spotted throwing an item during the chase.
A firearm was later discovered after officers conducted a search around Dean Street.
No one was injured during the incident.
A 21-year-old man from Blackpool was subsequently arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm and Class A drugs with intent to supply.
He remained in custody for questioning on Friday afternoon.
