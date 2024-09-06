E-bike rider arrested after firearm found following police chase on Dean Street in Blackpool

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 6th Sep 2024, 15:00 BST

An e-bike rider was arrested after a firearm was found following a police chase in Blackpool.

An e-bike rider failed to stop for officers in the resort at around 7.10pm on Thursday.

A pursuit followed, with the rider spotted throwing an item during the chase.

A 21-year-old man from Blackpool was arrested after a firearm was found following a police chaseplaceholder image
A 21-year-old man from Blackpool was arrested after a firearm was found following a police chase | Google

A firearm was later discovered after officers conducted a search around Dean Street.

No one was injured during the incident.

A 21-year-old man from Blackpool was subsequently arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm and Class A drugs with intent to supply.

He remained in custody for questioning on Friday afternoon.

If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Always call 999 in an emergency.

