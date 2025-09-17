DVSA issues update on new driving test centre base for Blackpool

Blackpool’s Driving Test Centre has just relocated again – but plans for a more permanent base are continuing, it has been revealed.

From May 2023, the test centre was temporarily based at the side of Norbreck Castle, after the facility relocated from Warbreck House.

But since September 8, the facility has been operating from a different base, South Shore Lawn Tennis Club at 33 Midgeland Road.

Despite this recent move, the Driving and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) – the Government agency responsible foe driving test matters – says it is still seeking longer term premises in Blackpool.

The Agency said a location has been identified, but it was not in a position to confirm where it was.

It had previously earmarked premises at Avroe Crescent, off Squires Gate Lane, and permission was granted by Fylde Council, which covers some areas of south Blackpool , for a change of use in October 2024.

But since then there has been no development and the DVSA was staying tight-lipped about the exact location of its preferred permanent base.

A spokesman for the Agency said: “DVSA’s priority is to help everyone through a lifetime of safe and sustainable journeys.

“We are currently negotiating the lease on a permanent new driving test centre for Blackpool.

“A location has been identified, and we will confirm the details as soon as we are able to.”

Waiting times

The waiting time for a car practical driving test in Blackpool is 24 weeks.

The average waiting time for a car practical driving test for Great Britain as of the end of August 2025 is 22.4 weeks.

The average waiting time is the number of weeks before 10% of tests are available to book.

DVSA’s figures for average driving test waiting times remain correct at the time of publication.

Measures to reduce waiting times

The Secretary of State announced further action to help reduce waiting times on 23 April 2025.

The DVSa says it is:

Reviewing over 102,000 responses to its consultation on reviewing the rules for booking a driving test – putting a stop to the exploitation of learner drivers

Giving incentivised additional testing offers for driving examiners – creating thousands of extra tests per month

Doubling its permanent training capacity for new driving examiners – meaning more can start carrying out driving tests sooner

Cracking down on the abuse of its business booking system with tougher terms and conditions – between 9 January 2023 and August 2025 te Agency issued 557 warnings, 1,144 suspensions, and closed 1,622 business accounts for misuse of its booking service

Encouraging learner drivers to be better prepared for their driving test through the ‘Ready to Pass?’ campaign