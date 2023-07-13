News you can trust since 1873
Pair appear at Blackpool Magistrates Court accused of robbery with Samurai sword and an imitation handgun

By Matthew Calderbank
Published 13th Jul 2023, 14:19 BST- 1 min read

A man and 17-year-old youth have made their first court appearances charged with carrying out as robbery armed with handguns and swords.

It is alleged threats were made to cut off a man’s fingers in the incident.

The duo were arrested on Sunday following an incident on Braithwaite Street, Blackpool . A third male is still at large District Judge Keith Allen heard at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

The 17-year-old cannot be named for legal reasons.

Paul Barwell (43) of Levens Grove , Blackpool was remanded in custody until he appears before Preston Crown Court on August 9.

He is charged with robbery, possessing a Samurai sword and an imitation handgun.

The court heard Barwell was allegedly one of three males who went into a private house demanding £9,000 from a resident and threatening to cut off fingers and knee cap a witness by shooting .

The 17 year old faces the same charges apart from possessing a real firearm .He was remanded in custody to a youth offenders’ unit and will appear at Crown Court on the same date.

