Dry and sunny weather forecast for Lancashire this weekend as temperatures climb to 22C
The dry spell looks set to continue through the week, offering plenty of sunshine and mild warmth.
Here’s the weather forecast:
Friday, May 9
A dry and often sunny day, with some patchy fair weather clouds developing.
After a chilly start, temperatures will rise in the strong May sunshine.
Expect lighter winds than in recent days.
Max: 19C | Min: 7C
Saturday, May 10
A sunny day with clear skies, ideal for outdoor activities.
Max: 21C | Min: 8C
Sunday, May 11
Sunny at first, becoming partly cloudy by nightfall.
Perfect for a walk or picnic, but expect a slight chill after sunset.
Max: 22C | Min: 10C
Monday, May 12
A mostly sunny day with clear skies.
Max: 23C | Min: 9C
Tuesday, May 13
Another bright and sunny day.
Max: 21C | Min: 8C
Wednesday, May 14
Sunny throughout the day, with clear skies.
Max: 20C | Min: 7C
Thursday, May 15
A sunny day to round out the week.
Max: 20C | Min: 8C
