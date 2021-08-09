Drunk swimmers rescued from sea near Blackpool Tower at 4.30am

Police and the coastguard were called out after four 'intoxicated people' were spotted recklessly putting their lives at risk in the sea near Blackpool Tower before dawn.

Lytham Coastguard swiftly mobilised its volunteer crew but when they arrived at the scene just minutes later, police had already helped the group to safety.

A Coastguard spokesman said: "We were called out twice yesterday, with the first callout coming through at 4.21am to reports of four intoxicated people in the water across from Blackpool Tower.

"Just as we were arriving on scene, Blackpool Police assisted them back to safety.

"We strongly discourage people from entering the water after drinking alcohol. Water and alcohol do NOT mix."

Lancashire Police have been approached for further details on the sea rescue.

