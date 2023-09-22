Drunk driver on M55 on way home from a church event in Preston had 3 children in the car not wearing seatbelts
Drunk driver Sony Jacobs had three children in his car none of whom wore seat belts.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A man 's slow driving caught the eye of police.
Drunk driver Sony Jacobs had three children in his car none of whom wore seat belts.
Jacobs (43) was on his way back to Sutherland View, Blackpool after attending a church function in Preston.
His slow driving, erratic steering and continual braking was noticed by police who followed him along the M55 onto Ashworth Road where they pulled him over.
Jacobs admitted being over three times the drink drive limit at Blackpool Magistrates Court.
Steven Townley defending said: "He has not had a drink since this incident."
Jacobs was banned from driving for 28 months
He must do 180 hours unpaid work.