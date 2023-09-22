Drunk driver Sony Jacobs had three children in his car none of whom wore seat belts.

A man 's slow driving caught the eye of police.

Jacobs (43) was on his way back to Sutherland View, Blackpool after attending a church function in Preston.

His slow driving, erratic steering and continual braking was noticed by police who followed him along the M55 onto Ashworth Road where they pulled him over.

Jacobs admitted being over three times the drink drive limit at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

Steven Townley defending said: "He has not had a drink since this incident."

Jacobs was banned from driving for 28 months