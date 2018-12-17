Drugs worth £3m seized from Fleetwood cannabis factory

A major cannabis factory has been found at the former Store Twenty One store in Fleetwood.

Around 1,700 cannabis plants, with an estimated street value of more than £3m, were seized and two arrests were made at the disused shop.



Police officers were called around 4.20pm on Friday following reports a drugs set-up had been found at the store in Lord Street. Officers detained two men, both believed to be from Vietnam, at the scene.



The factory has been dismantled with support from Lancashire Fire and Rescue and Electricity North West and the drugs seized will be destroyed.



Det Sgt Steve Hallam, of Lancashire Police, said: “This is a significant seizure and evidence of our on-going commitment to tackling drugs use not just on the Fylde coast, but across the county.



“This is one of our largest drugs finds with the estimated street value of the cannabis in the region of £3m. The operation in place was particularly significant, with equipment and lighting found across two floors.



“The cultivation of cannabis is a serious crime which causes misery for local communities. People who grow cannabis may be directly funding organised crime whilst others may be tampering with electricity supplies to power their cannabis farms which can have lethal consequences for neighbouring properties.



“It is important that we work with communities to make sure that everyone knows what to look out for – from screened-off windows and unusual amounts of heat emanating from a property to signs of bypassing electricity meters and strange smells or sounds.



“If you have seen anyone acting suspiciously or behaving unusually close to the building in recent months, please come forward and contact police. They can do that either by calling us on 101, speaking directly to their local Neighbourhood Police Officer or by calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting log 0961 of December 14.”



Two males aged 19 and 17 were arrested on suspicion of producing a controlled Class B drug. They were later identified as victims of modern slavery and released into safe accommodation.