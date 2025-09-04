An open prison in Lancashire with the country’s worst record for inmate drug use has seen the problem worsen.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last year, one in four prisoners at HMP Kirkham tested positive for drugs.

Despite a “concerted effort” by staff, the figure had risen to around 40% at this year’s inspection, the BBC reports.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An open prison in Lancashire with the country’s worst record for inmate drug use has seen the problem worsen | Canva

Inspectors also highlighted that too many inmates were living in poor conditions, although they noted that relationships between staff and prisoners had improved.

HMP Kirkham is a Category D prison, meaning it has minimal security and allows inmates to spend time away from the prison on licence for work or education.

In its previous inspection, inspectors said the prison was “not fulfilling” its purpose.

They found that illicit drugs were “far too freely available” and that inmates were often “frustrated and bored.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since then, the prison has hired additional staff to roll out its drug strategy

Voluntary drug tests and incentive schemes aimed at keeping prisoners off drugs have also been introduced.

Chief Inspector of Prisons Charlie Taylor said the prison had made “reasonable progress” in providing good-quality work opportunities and better activities for inmates.

However, he acknowledged that a high turnover of prisoners had made it difficult to “cultivate a positive Category D ethos.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HMP Kirkham is a Category D prison, meaning it has minimal security and allows inmates to spend time away from the prison | Google

A spokesperson for the Prison Service said: “We are pleased the Chief Inspector has recognised the positive progress made at HMP Kirkham in strengthening public protection and ensuring prisoners are accessing good work opportunities to aid their rehabilitation.

“While challenges remain around tackling drugs, we have already taken action to drive improvements.

“This includes a new unit to help prisoners recover from addiction and more drug testing to help early intervention.”

The full report can be found HERE.