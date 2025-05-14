A drug pusher has been spared jail after he claimed he was only selling cocaine on the streets of Blackpool to pay off a debt to gang bosses.

David Wood told a judge he was only dealing for nine days while he cleared off what he owed for dope he bought “on tick”.

Now, he said he was trying to get his life back on track with help from agencies to address his mental health problems and his dependence on cocaine.

Wood, of Lytham Road, Blackpool was given a chance by Recorder Charlotte Deane when she handed down a two-year suspended prison sentence.

He was also ordered to 60 hours unpaid work and undergo rehab activity sessions.

Preston Crown Court was told two police officers spotted Wood acting suspiciously near to a vehicle in Blackpool at 7:50am one morning.

They searched him and asked if he had any drugs and he told them “just a bit of Charlie (cocaine)”.

He was arrested and taken to Blackpool Police Station where he was found to be in possession of almost six grams of cocaine with a street value of around £400.

He also had an iPhone and three other mobiles. When the iPhone was examined it was found to contain a number of drug dealing messages spanning the previous nine days.

Barrister Isabella Denn-White, prosecuting, said the 43-year-old roofer had told officers he had his own operation selling cocaine to users he knew.

Wood’s defence lawyer Anthony Parkinson said his client was suffering from mental health issues at the time of the offence which may have affected his decision-making.

He had been involved in supplying cocaine for only a few days because he had accrued a debt to dealers “getting drugs on tick” and he was only doing it to pay them back.

“He was engaged by pressure in order to discharge that debt,” he said. The debt, he explained, had been run up just to meet his own cocaine habit.

That habit had not gone away altogether, but had subsided. “He still uses cannabis and cocaine, but on a less regular basis than before.”

He was making efforts to try and break the cycle and he was hoping to get back into full-time work.

Recorder Deane told Wood: “The reason you got involved in the supply was because you had accrued a debt to drug dealers yourself and in order to pay off that debt you needed to supply drugs to people you knew.

“I am satisfied it is a lesser role. I consider that you can be managed in the community and I am satisfied that you are taking steps to address your behaviour.”

She gave him a two-year prison sentence suspended for two years.

He must also complete 20 rehabilitation activity days and do 60 hours of unpaid work.

She also ordered the drugs and mobile phones to be destroyed and cash found on Wood at his arrest to be seized.