Drug drive was caught twice behind the wheel of his Audi by Lancashire Police, magistrates told

Joe Mahoney was halted twice in a month by police.

By The Newsroom
Published 20th Sep 2023, 21:28 BST
A 29-year-old man drove his car under the influence of a variety of drugs Blackpool Magistrates heard.

Joe Mahoney was halted twice in a month by police.

One the first occasion a search of his car revealed quantities of cannabis and cocaine.

A drugs wipe showed he was above the legal level for cocaine.

He was halted in his Audi four weeks later and this time he was in possession of Ketomine and tests revealed he was driving over the legal limit for the same drug.

Defence lawyer Steven Duffy said: "At this time in his life in April and May this year he was taking a variety of drugs.

"But with the help of the probation service he has improved his lifestyle and has part time work."

Mahoney of Wellogate, Blackpool admitted drug possession and drug driving.

He was sentenced to a 24 month community punishment with 60 hours unpaid work and 25 rehabilitation days.

He was banned from the road for 42 months.

