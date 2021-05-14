Drug accused tried to swim from police across Lancaster Canal

Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

District Judge Jane Goodwin heard how as police tried to make arrests one of the five tried to escape by swimming across the Lancaster Canal.

Prosecutor Pam Smith told Blackpool Magistrates' Court that the five used a lodge at the Pine Lake centre near Carnforth as a base.

Found at the lodge was high purity cocaine with a street value of £49,400 and heroin with a street value of £29,000.

Also found were expensive wrist watches and coats and a number of mobile phones.

All five were sent for trial by the judge and will appear at Preston Crown Court on June 16. They were remanded in custody.