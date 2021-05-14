Drug accused tried to swim from police across Lancaster Canal
Five men have appeared at court alleged to be the ring-leaders of an organised drugs crime gang.
District Judge Jane Goodwin heard how as police tried to make arrests one of the five tried to escape by swimming across the Lancaster Canal.
Prosecutor Pam Smith told Blackpool Magistrates' Court that the five used a lodge at the Pine Lake centre near Carnforth as a base.
Found at the lodge was high purity cocaine with a street value of £49,400 and heroin with a street value of £29,000.
Also found were expensive wrist watches and coats and a number of mobile phones.
All five were sent for trial by the judge and will appear at Preston Crown Court on June 16. They were remanded in custody.
They are Paul Harrison, 39, of Vicars Garth, Kendal, Steven Avison, 38, of no fixed address, Jason Corless, 47, of Langdale Place, Lancaster, Alan Green, 43, of Fleet Green, Lancaster, and Jason Elder, 47, of no fixed address.