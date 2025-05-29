Drought declared across North West as water supplies dip despite recent rains
According to the government agency, the region officially entered into drought status on May 21 following an extended period of unusually dry weather which caused low water levels in both reservoirs and rivers.
Despite recent weather having been decidedly more damp and drizzly, the amount of rainfall in the North West between February of this year and April was the 3rd lowest on record since 1871. Nationwide, this Spring is understood to be one of the driest recorded.
"Despite the rain over the weekend, levels remain low and we are encouraging people to be aware of the impacts of drought as we enter the summer period," an Environment Agency spokesperson told the BBC.
"With further unsettled periods and rainfall over the coming weeks we will continue to closely monitor the situation,” the statement added, with the drought having been officially declared on Wednesday May 28 after a period of ‘dry weather status’ since April 30.
Drought conditions can potentially put a strain on water stocks, whilst also leading to deceased fish and algal blooms and making it harder for wildlife moving upstream due to reduced water flow.
