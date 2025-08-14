The date has been set for a drop-in session to discuss the ongoing issues with an odorous landfill site.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There have been complaints about the Jameson Road Landfill Site in Fleetwood for the past 18 months, in relation to chemical enissions which have been been likened to roten eggs.

A drop-in session has been planned to discuss ongoing issues with a controversial landfill site | National World

The drop-in session has been organised by by the campaign group, Action Against Jameson Road Landfill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jess Brown, one of the organisers, said: “It will be an opportunity for people to find out more and ask questions.

“The smell has been as bad as ever and people are also concerned about what effect these chemical fumes are having on their health.”

When is the drop-in session?

The event will not be taking place until Friday October 17, from 6pm to 8pm.

It will be held held at Fleetwood’s Senior Citizens Assembly Hall on Warrenhurst Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jess explained: “That is the first date that various people will be available, such as our MP Lorraine Beavers.

“It may seem quite far ahead but it will soon come, sho people shoukd make a note of it in their diaries.”

Tea and coffee will be served at the event.

The landfill site’s operators, Transwaste Ltd, say the they have made efforts to reduce the emissions and the odour was now “barely perceptable”.

Wyre Council, which owns the site, says the lease will not be renwed after December 31, 2027.