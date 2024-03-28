4 . Drone pictures after fire breaks out at new £100million Civil Service Hub

Station manager Ben Marris, of Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: "The fire began in works on the roof and there is further investigation into how it started. We were able to stop the initial fire from spreading after working with construction workers at the site to gain access. We are now using our aerial ladder platform, drone and hand-held thermal imaging camera to make sure there is no fire spread throughout the building. Our crews did an excellent job to get the fire out quickly." Photo: Martin Goldsack