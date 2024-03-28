Drone pictures show aftermath of fire at Blackpool's new £100million Civil Service Hub

Five fire engines along with the aerial ladder platform attended the incident.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 28th Mar 2024, 17:09 GMT

New drone pictures revealed the aftermath of a fire which broke out at Blackpool's new £100million Civil Service Hub offices:

Five fire engines along with the aerial ladder platform were called to the £100million office block shortly before 10.50am on Wednesday.

Photo: Martin Goldsack

The fire started on the roof of the seven-storey building - which is being constructed between Cookson Street and King Street.

Photo: Martin Goldsack

Firefighters were able to get the blaze under control quickly and prevent it from spreading.

Photo: Martin Goldsack

Station manager Ben Marris, of Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: "The fire began in works on the roof and there is further investigation into how it started. We were able to stop the initial fire from spreading after working with construction workers at the site to gain access. We are now using our aerial ladder platform, drone and hand-held thermal imaging camera to make sure there is no fire spread throughout the building. Our crews did an excellent job to get the fire out quickly."

Photo: Martin Goldsack

Station manager Marris said there were no reports of injuries and there did not appear to be "any significant damage."

Photo: Martin Goldsack

A spokesperson for Blackpool Council said: "We can confirm that everyone is safe and there are no casualties as a result of the fire. The fire on the rooftop of the building was put out quickly and there doesn't appear to be any significant damage. The contractor will carry out a full assessment and provide a report over the next few days."

Photo: Martin Goldsack

