Motorists on the Fylde Coast will have six road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Motorists on the Fylde Coast will have six road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And four of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a holdup of between 10 and 30 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that the five closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A585, from midday, May 23 to 11.59pm November 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A585 northbound and southbound, Windy Harbour to Norcross Roundabout traffic signals, narrow lanes and roundabout ring management Windy Harbour to Skippool improvement Scheme.

And one more closure will begin over the next two weeks:

• M55, from 9am September 13 to 3pm September 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M55 westbound, junction 4, exit slip road Lane closure for barrier repairs to Preston New Road (Lancashire County Council).

• A585, from 8am July 7 to 8pm September 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A585 eastbound and westbound, Amounderness Way, traffic signals for SU works (UTD Utilities).

Advertisement Hide Ad

• M55, from 8pm September 3 to 6am November 2, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 32 to junction 33 and M55 eastbound, junction 3 to junction 1, Lane closures and carriageway closures for waterproofing bridge deck.

Advertisement Hide Ad

• M6, from 9pm March 10 to 6am November 25, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 32 to 33, Lane closures for Heating Strengthening on bridge.

• A585, from 8am September 1 2023 to 8pm January 2 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M55 and M6, junction 32 Heavy traffic and TM Embargo due to Blackpool Illuminations.