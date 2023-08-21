The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

Drivers in Lancashire will have two National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And they are both are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing holdups of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

• A585, from 8am September 1 2023 to 8pm January 2 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M55 and M6, junction 32 Heavy traffic and TM Embargo due to Blackpool Illuminations.

• M55, from 8pm September 3 to 6am October 21, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 32 to junction 33 and M55 eastbound, junction 3 to junction 1, Lane closures and carriageway closures for waterproofing bridge deck.