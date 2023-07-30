Drivers on the Fylde Coast will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A585, from 8am July 7 to 6am August 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A585 eastbound and westbound, Amounderness Way, traffic signals for SU works (UTD Utilities).

• M6, from 9pm March 10 to 6am September 2, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 32 to 33, Lane closures for Heating Strengthening on bridge.

And one more closure will begin over the next two weeks:

• M6, from 8pm August 7 to 8pm September 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junction 32 to junction 33, Lane closure for Installation of comms interruptor.

Advertisement Hide Ad