Driver reverses car through the window of popular restaurant

A driver has accidentally reversed her car through the window of a restaurant.

Witnesses said an female driver reversed her white Toyota Auris right into the centre of the Trafalgar Restaurant in Albert Street, Fleetwood this afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Staff at the restaurant said they were closed at the time but did have team members prepping the evening service when the incident happened.

A driver reversed his white car through the window of the Trafalgar Restaurant in Albert Street, Fleetwood today

Police were called to the scene shortly after 4pm today.

Luckily no one was injured in the incident. The driver also walked away unscathed.

A driver drover through the window of the Trafalgar Restaurant in Albert Street, Fleetwood today

Bosses at the restaurant have now been forced to close or the forseeable.

Owner Russell Smith said: "We obviously have had to close this evening after the incident.

A driver drover through the window of the Trafalgar Restaurant in Albert Street, Fleetwood today

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Luckily no one was hurt as we were not actually open at the time. But we did have staff in prepping for the evening service so things could have been much worse.

"The female driver was also unhurt.