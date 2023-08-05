News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Driver reverses car through the window of popular restaurant
Man arrested on suspicion of murdering baby boy in Blackpool
Andrew Tate wins appeal to be released from house arrest
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk

Driver reverses car through the window of the Trafalagar Restaurant in Albert Street, Fleetwood

Witnesses said an female driver reversed her white Toyota Auris right into the centre of the Trafalgar Restaurant in Albert Street, Fleetwood this afternoon.

Vanessa Sims
By Vanessa Sims
Published 5th Aug 2023, 20:01 BST- 1 min read

A driver has accidentally reversed her car through the window of a restaurant.

Witnesses said an female driver reversed her white Toyota Auris right into the centre of the Trafalgar Restaurant in Albert Street, Fleetwood this afternoon.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Staff at the restaurant said they were closed at the time but did have team members prepping the evening service when the incident happened.

Most Popular
A driver reversed his white car through the window of the Trafalgar Restaurant in Albert Street, Fleetwood todayA driver reversed his white car through the window of the Trafalgar Restaurant in Albert Street, Fleetwood today
A driver reversed his white car through the window of the Trafalgar Restaurant in Albert Street, Fleetwood today

Police were called to the scene shortly after 4pm today.

Luckily no one was injured in the incident. The driver also walked away unscathed.

A driver drover through the window of the Trafalgar Restaurant in Albert Street, Fleetwood todayA driver drover through the window of the Trafalgar Restaurant in Albert Street, Fleetwood today
A driver drover through the window of the Trafalgar Restaurant in Albert Street, Fleetwood today

Bosses at the restaurant have now been forced to close or the forseeable.

Owner Russell Smith said: "We obviously have had to close this evening after the incident.

A driver drover through the window of the Trafalgar Restaurant in Albert Street, Fleetwood todayA driver drover through the window of the Trafalgar Restaurant in Albert Street, Fleetwood today
A driver drover through the window of the Trafalgar Restaurant in Albert Street, Fleetwood today
Hide Ad

"Luckily no one was hurt as we were not actually open at the time. But we did have staff in prepping for the evening service so things could have been much worse.

"The female driver was also unhurt.

"We will now be closed until we get chance to get a structural engineer to check the building."

Related topics:FleetwoodToyotaLancashire Police