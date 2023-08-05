Driver reverses car through the window of popular restaurant

Driver reverses car through the window of the Trafalagar Restaurant in Albert Street, Fleetwood
Witnesses said an female driver reversed her white Toyota Auris right into the centre of the Trafalgar Restaurant in Albert Street, Fleetwood this afternoon.
A driver has accidentally reversed her car through the window of a restaurant.
Staff at the restaurant said they were closed at the time but did have team members prepping the evening service when the incident happened.
Police were called to the scene shortly after 4pm today.
Luckily no one was injured in the incident. The driver also walked away unscathed.
Bosses at the restaurant have now been forced to close or the forseeable.
Owner Russell Smith said: "We obviously have had to close this evening after the incident.
"Luckily no one was hurt as we were not actually open at the time. But we did have staff in prepping for the evening service so things could have been much worse.
"The female driver was also unhurt.
"We will now be closed until we get chance to get a structural engineer to check the building."