Driver reaches speeds of up to 160mph during M55 police chase before crashing
The vehicle, initially pursued by Cumbria Police, was later located in Lancashire.
Specialist Roads Policing Officers responded to the incident, which came to an end when the vehicle failed to negotiate a roundabout off the motorway.
The driver was arrested at the scene and is now facing multiple offences.
A spokesman for Lancashire Roads Policing said: “Following a pursuit by Cumbria Police, the vehicle was located in Lancashire and reached speeds of up to 160mph on the M55.
“Specialist Roads Policing Officers responded and the vehicle failed to negotiate a roundabout off the motorway.
“The driver was arrested for multiple offences.”