Driver flees after flipping car in Blackpool crash before attacking police officer on Boxing Day

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 27th Dec 2024, 16:58 GMT
A driver attacked a police officer after fleeing from the scene of a Boxing Day crash in Blackpool.

Officers were flagged down by a member of the public after a car overturned on St Leonard’s Road at around 7.35pm yesterday.

The driver had fled the scene of the collision, but a man was later arrested on suspicion of motoring offences.

A driver attacked a police officer after fleeing from the scene of a crash in Blackpool | Contributed

A police officer was assaulted as they attempted to arrest the suspect.

James Dutton, 44, of Palatine Road, Blackpool, was later charged with a number of offences. These included:

  • Assault by beating of an emergency worker.
  • Theft of a motor vehicle.
  • Driving without a licence or insurance.
  • Failing to stop after a road accident.
  • Obstructing/ resisting a constable in the execution of their duty.

He was bailed to appear at Lancaster Magistrates’ Court on March 28, 2025.

If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Always call 999 in an emergency.

