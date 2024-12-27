Driver flees after flipping car in Blackpool crash before attacking police officer on Boxing Day
Officers were flagged down by a member of the public after a car overturned on St Leonard’s Road at around 7.35pm yesterday.
The driver had fled the scene of the collision, but a man was later arrested on suspicion of motoring offences.
A police officer was assaulted as they attempted to arrest the suspect.
James Dutton, 44, of Palatine Road, Blackpool, was later charged with a number of offences. These included:
- Assault by beating of an emergency worker.
- Theft of a motor vehicle.
- Driving without a licence or insurance.
- Failing to stop after a road accident.
- Obstructing/ resisting a constable in the execution of their duty.
He was bailed to appear at Lancaster Magistrates’ Court on March 28, 2025.
