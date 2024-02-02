Blackpool trams delayed after driver gets stuck on Fleetwood tram tracks
and live on Freeview channel 276
A pensioner had to be rescued after driving onto tram tracks in Fleetwood last night (Thursday, February 1).
Tram services along the Fylde coast were delayed for around two hours after the driver found themselves stranded on the tramway between Radcliffe Road and Copse Road at around 5.40pm.
The confused motorist reportedly joined the tracks at Lofthouse Way/Elm Street and was filmed bumping along the tramway before coming to a stop near Fleetwood Car Centre.
Police were called to the scene and all trams were suspended until 7.45pm while the car awaited recovery.
Lancashire Police said no arrests were made and the driver was not reported for any traffic offences.