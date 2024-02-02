Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A pensioner had to be rescued after driving onto tram tracks in Fleetwood last night (Thursday, February 1).

Tram services along the Fylde coast were delayed for around two hours after the driver found themselves stranded on the tramway between Radcliffe Road and Copse Road at around 5.40pm.

The confused motorist reportedly joined the tracks at Lofthouse Way/Elm Street and was filmed bumping along the tramway before coming to a stop near Fleetwood Car Centre.

Police were called to the scene and all trams were suspended until 7.45pm while the car awaited recovery.