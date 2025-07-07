Driver caught deliberately running over protected Seagulls in Blackpool

A man purposefully drove into seagulls on Dickson Road near the junction with Topping Street, killing two and injuring more.

A shocking incident was witnessed on the evening of July 5 in Blackpool, where a driver deliberately ran over a flock of seagulls, killing several and injuring others. The disturbing event unfolded at around 8.55 pm on Dickson Road near the junction with Topping Street.

A man has purposely driven into seagulls killing two protected birds. | Google

A witness, Paul Tate said: “While waiting at the red lights on Dickson Road, I noticed around ten seagulls standing in the road. We were travelling towards Topping Street, and a car was coming from the opposite direction.

“As soon as the lights turned green, the driver of the car revved the engine and deliberately drove over the seagulls. We saw at least three birds killed and four others injured.

“We informed the driver that seagulls are protected birds and that what he did wasn’t allowed. Someone else also stopped to explain to the driver why his actions were wrong.

“Knowing some injured birds might still be nearby, we quickly returned to the scene to try and help them get to a vet or sanctuary. Unfortunately, only the dead birds were found, and despite searching, we could not locate any injured ones.”

Local residents and animal lovers are calling for stricter enforcement of wildlife protection laws to prevent further cruelty to protected species. Authorities have yet to comment on the incident.

Seagulls on Blackpool promenade

Paul said: “The attitude of the driver was shocking - as if harming protected wildlife was normal behaviour. Seagulls are a protected species and recent reports show their numbers are declining. This time of year is especially critical, as parent birds are feeding fledglings who may also have been harmed.

A non-profit organisation, Brambles Wildlife Rescue said: “A man was seen deliberately driving his vehicle (containing his partner and children), killing two seagulls and injuring at least 3 others.

“The vehicle number plate has been obtained. We are asking if anyone have any CCTV of this area or dashcam footage of the incident to please get in touch.

“Please can people look around this area for the remaining injured gulls who have been injured but ran off from the scene. Do secure them if you find them and get in touch so we can help.”

Seagulls are protected birds in the UK. They are covered under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981, which makes it illegal to intentionally injure, kill, take or damage any gulls or their nests.

Infringing this law can result in a prison sentence of up to six months and/or a fine.