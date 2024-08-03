Driver caught by cops on M6 near Penrith with FIVE kilos of Cocaine in car worth more than £400,00 | Gazette

A man will appear at court today after a proactive police stop on the M6 led to the discovery of five kilos of cocaine.

The haul is thought to be worth more than £400,000.

Officers stopped a vehicle on the M6 southbound near to junction 40 at Penrith yesterday morning (2 August). During their enquiries officers seized five kilos of cocaine.

Alexander Ross, aged 28, of Coulby Newham, Middlesbrough, has been charged with possession with intent to supply cocaine. He will appear before North Cumbria Magistrates’ Court today.

A second man, aged 28 from Northallerton, was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs. He has been bailed pending further enquiries.