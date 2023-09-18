Funding has been provided by local partners and businesses including Book, Bean & Ice Cream, AFC Fylde, Morrisons in Kirkham and local Councillor Damian Buckley, which has been put towards a series of 90-minute boxing sessions for young people.

A community have been working together to find new activities for young people in a bid to stamp out anti-social behaviour.

Fylde Police have been working with partners and local businesses to provide diversionary activities for young people in Fylde.

The sessions will be run by former professional boxer Adam Little, at his own gym in Kirkham – Adam Little Professional Boxing, Coaching and Fitness Gym.

Sergeant Paul Glennon-Hill, of Fylde Police, said: “This is a great community initiative for Fylde. We’ve had lots of support from local businesses which is fantastic to see.

“These sessions will give young people an exciting opportunity to learn new skills, make new friends and gives them an activity to work towards.

“This wouldn’t be possible without Adam who is hosting these sessions at his own gym. Working with him is a great opportunity for both young people in Fylde, and us.

“Anyone with questions about the sessions can email me on [email protected].”

Adam Little said: “It’s a pleasure for A.L Boxing to be able to work alongside the police in supporting the young people of Kirkham.

“We will work hard to ensure we not only teach them boxing skills, but install discipline to give them the best possible chances in life.”

Lancashire Constabulary and the Police and Crime Commissioner Andrew Snowden are working with partner agencies to tackle ASB and are committed to making our communities a safer and nicer place to live, as part of Operation Centurion.