Dream wedding with special vows for couple

Mark Binns moved his life to Blackpool to be with Linda Dickson.



The couple met in the resort’s iconic Rumours nightclub 12 years ago when Mark regularly came to Blackpool on Thursdays for a night out.

He was a van driver at the time and worked away but when he met Linda - it all changed.

They swapped numbers and the nights out became long weekends together, then weeks until Mark decided to move to Blackpool so they could be a couple.

Linda, 30, and a health care assistant said: “Mark bought me an engagement ring one year for my birthday but always said he didn’t want to get married.

“But he came in from work in April 2016 with a jelly ring and got on one knee and asked me to marry him.”

Spurred on by their children saying ‘say yes mummy!’ Linda accepted the proposal and started planning the wedding.

They tied the knot at Tiffany’s Hotel in Blackpool, a day which Linda believed would never happen.

She said: “I was so stressed in the build up to the wedding.

“I didn’t ever think I would get married as I always thought it was a waste of time. Nobody seems to last like they did years ago but the day Mark asked me to marry him I couldn’t have been more happier. It meant someone actually did want to spend the rest of their life with me.”

Mark and Linda Binns



The day began at 6am for Linda and her bridesmaids to get ready for the wedding.

Linda was feeling calm but admits the nerves started as the time to leave crept closer.

Mark, 40, a vehicle merchant for Balfour Beatty, messaged her to say he was in the wedding car - a Hummer - and that it would be with her shortly.

“About 15 minutes later it turned up and all the kids were very excited,” said Linda.

“The bridesmaids were all ready so we went out but not one person had remembered to get pictures outside the Hummer!

“There were a few people out in street looking at us leaving, it was embarrassing as I hate people staring at me!

“Once inside the driver gave us a bottle of champagne so I thought ‘right this will calm my nerves’ and after four glasses we arrived at Tiffany’s Hotel.

“I had to stay inside the Hummer just in case Mark or any guests saw me - the bridesmaids and kids got out and I waited for someone to come get me.

“It was lucky I did stay behind as Mark was talking to the registrar and would have seen me.

“Wearing heels, which I never do, I tried to walk so slow and calm. I saw the reaction on my brother’s face which was a picture - he filled up with tears and looked so proud to see his little sister get married.

“Then I spotted my future husband and he had a big smile on his face.”



They exchanged vows which for Linda included the words ‘you have my whole heart for my whole life’ and for Mark he spoke the words ‘with this ring I give you my heart’.

After the ceremony, the couple had photographs taken on the beach before the celebrations began.

Linda added: “I didn’t think I would ever get married or have children, but now I have both.

“I have never been so happy in my life. Meeting Mark that night in Rumours back in 2006 was definitely love at first sight.”