Dream wedding after twenty years together

Kelly Collins and Steven Gough tied the knot in a civil ceremony held at Mitton Hall.

Property landlord Kelly and Steven, of SG Accountants, live in Bispham and met 24 years ago when Kelly was just 16.

She was working at a solicitors and had to drop off the post at the accountants where Steven worked.

“One day I dropped it off and then waited for my bus to arrive, ” said Kelly, “when a young Steven pulled up in his sister’s Ford Fiesta XR2 and asked me if I wanted a lift, he told me he worked at the accountants.

“I said yes’ and the rest is history!

“I later found out I was a £10 bet and his boss had been stood on the wall seeing if I got in the car.”

Steven finally proposed after 20 years at the couple’s home on Christmas Day 2014.

Kelly said: “I had to follow some red ribbon all the way round our house and at the end of it was a little red box with the most amazing ring inside - our sons had pestered Steven to marry me!”

Their wedding day was everything they had dreamed of.

An emotional Kelly walked down the aisle to Chaka Khan’s Ain’t Nobody and their entrance song to the wedding breeakfast was Ten City That’s the Way Love Is.

“I should have walked slowly down the aisle,” said Kelly, “but I more or less sprinted!

“When we walked into the wedding breakfast everyone was stood up cheering, I will never forget it.

“The day was just amazing and everybody we love was there with us, the sun was shining and everybody was so smiley.”

Steven, 45, said: “People came from all around the world - it’s amazing the lengths people go to for a free-meal.

“But we love them all!

Kelly, 39, added: “If I could relive that day again I would do it every day!

“It went so fast but I loved every second!