Plans have been proposed to install a steel art feature directly onto the frontage of Sainsbury's flagship Blackpool store to protect the prominent glass windows from vandals.

The store chain says the structure, inspired by a rollercoaster design, will save money on habitually having to replace the broken windows at the Talbot Road superstore.

Although an earlier scheme was rejected by planners at Blackpool Council because it completely obscured the ground floor of the store frontage from the outside, a new application has been submitted with a revised design.

The application is for the installation of a public art feature to Talbot Road elevation comprising the erection of 155 steel columns at various heights in front of perspex panels and the installation of window vinyls across five glass window panels at the Sainsburys store on Talbot Road.

Sainsbury’s is seeking both planning and advertising consent for the feature.

Drawing of the steel strutures to be used for the project on Sainsbury's store frontage|Images: DP Structures | DP Structures

A report from planning consultants Alder King, in support of the application, says that the proposal is necessary owing to the unsustainable costs associated with repeatedly replacing the glass windowpanes following acts of vandalism.

Due to the building’s design and the thermal properties of the specialist glass, replacing broken panes is not a simple or cost-effective process.

What they say

The report says; “The new high quality public art feature is proposed to be installed to protect the building from repeated damage to the glass windowpanes.

“The application is an opportunity to present a renewed frontage across the store that evokes the spirit of some of Blackpool’s iconic landmarks, providing interest to the public realm, whilst at the same time providing the protection to the glazing that Sainsbury’s require.

“This application follows the previously submitted application for planning permission and advertisement consent, as well as a pre-application consultation with the Council’s Planning Officer.

“The feedback from the pre-application consultation was that a more ‘creative’ and attractive solution was required as officers considered that the site formed part of an important gateway site and that if the obscuring of the glazing was to be allowed, it would need to be replaced with something that created interest to the public realm in front of the store.

“The new proposals seek to address the address matters raised in the refusal reason for (the previous application) by reducing the extent to which views into the store frontage are obstructed and reducing the overall imposing nature of the design.

“The proposals retain the public artwork inspired by Blackpool’s iconic Big Dipper, ensuring it positively contributes to the public realm, but continue to allow views into the store so that retail activity can continue to be observed.”

What the structure entails

The art installation will comprise of 75mm thick steel pieces 900mm in front of the 14 glass windowpanes of the western facing elevation of the store that faces Talbot Road.

Between the steel pieces will be transparent polycarbonate sheets that allow full visibility into the retail store beyond. The steel will have a weathered appearance to them to represent the aesthetic of the Blackpool Tower, with the varying heights and size to mimic the features of the Big Dipper rollercoaster.

The report states: “The steel pieces will be an attractive art piece that will enhance the public realm of Blackpool’s Central Business District, providing an installation that has both form and function.

“The transparent polycarbonate sheets, together with lockable doorways at either end, will provide a protective void between the art installation and the store windows.”