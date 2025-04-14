Dramatic footage shows police seizing ‘handgun’ after storming home in Blackpool drug raid
Officers executed a warrant at an address on Kingsland Grove on Friday under the Misuse of Drugs Act.
The operation was launched following concerns and information received from the local community.
During a search of the property, officers discovered what appeared to be a handgun. It was later confirmed to be an imitation firearm.
Several occupants were arrested and interviewed in connection with drug supply offences.
Following further investigation, 22-year-old Amer Hamid-Taha was charged with being concerned in the supply of Class A and B drugs.
He was remanded in custody to appear in court.
