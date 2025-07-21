A tense early morning incident in Blackpool saw a person struggling in the sea approximately 250 metres from shore.

Blackpool’s RNLI volunteer crews have been kept busy last week, being paged five times in just four daysto respond to incidents along the coast.

The first call came shortly after the crew’s weekly training session on Wednesday evening, July 16.

A tense incident in Blackpool saw a person struggling in the sea approximately 250 metres from shore | Blackpool RNLI

At 8.57pm, a person was reported in the water north of North Pier.

One of the station’s D-class lifeboats was launched immediately, with two crew members entering the water to rescue the individual and bring them safely back to shore, where community emergency services were waiting to provide further care.

Just nine hours later, at 6.09am on Thursday, the crews were called again for another reported person in the water.

However, as they prepared to launch, the situation was resolved by land-based emergency teams and the lifeboat crews were stood down.

Later that same day at 5.25pm, a similar call came in, with the volunteer lifeboat crews on standby once more.

Again, the incident was resolved by onshore teams before the boats were deployed.

On Friday evening at 7.22pm, a report came of two people in difficulty in the water off Little Bispham.

The Atlantic 85 lifeboat was launched and en route to the scene when the casualties safely reached the shore, leading to the cancellation of the search.

The most serious incident occurred early Saturday morning at 5.32am, when crews were called to a person in distress in the sea opposite the Viking Hotel on South Promenade.

The relief D-class lifeboat Buzz II launched promptly, locating the casualty approximately 250 metres from the shore.

The individual was recovered to the boat, given immediate care and transferred safely to the North West Ambulance Service upon return to the boathouse.

Shortly after, reports of a second person in the water nearby prompted the launch of a second D-class lifeboat.

After a thorough search, an object was found indicating the second call was a false alarm, although believed to be an honest mistake due to the object’s distance from shore.

Following each callout, both lifeboats were cleaned and prepared for any further emergencies.

Beach safety tips

Check the safety signs and flags around the beach, be aware of any dangers.

Be aware of sea conditions, including currents and winds.

Stay within your swimming abilities.

Do not let your child swim alone - children are safest when supervised.

If you need help, raise your hand.

If you get in to difficulties, stay calm - remember Float to Live.

For more safety advice, visit: hmcoastguard.uk/on-the-beach