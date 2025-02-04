Double-fronted hotel close to Blackpool's famous seafront is up for sale with a 'price to sell'

By Richard Hunt
Published 4th Feb 2025, 06:40 BST
A substantial double-fronted hotel just a stone’s throw from Blackpool’s famous seafront could be yours for an amazing price.

The Sussex Hotel, located on Pleasant Street in the resort’s North Shore area, is up for sale for just £265,000.

It benefits from excellent transport links, being just a short walk from Blackpool North Train Station and the resort’s iconic seafront tramway.

The Sussex Hotel in Blackpool is close to the seafront and Blackpool North Train Stationplaceholder image
The Sussex Hotel in Blackpool is close to the seafront and Blackpool North Train Station | Kays Peake

The hotel is being sold through agents, Kays Peake Property Services.

Kays say: “This hotel has 20 en suite letting bedrooms, all with TV's, tea and coffee making facilities, fridge and room safes. “There is also a passenger lift to all floors and parking for six 6 cars to the side.

“The property comes with two-bedroom owners' accommodation.

“It is a traditional bed & breakfast hotel, operated by the current owners since January 2004 and currently running on limited openings by choice.

“There is excellent scope to increase trade.”

