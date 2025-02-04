Double-fronted hotel close to Blackpool's famous seafront is up for sale with a 'price to sell'
The Sussex Hotel, located on Pleasant Street in the resort’s North Shore area, is up for sale for just £265,000.
It benefits from excellent transport links, being just a short walk from Blackpool North Train Station and the resort’s iconic seafront tramway.
The hotel is being sold through agents, Kays Peake Property Services.
Kays say: “This hotel has 20 en suite letting bedrooms, all with TV's, tea and coffee making facilities, fridge and room safes. “There is also a passenger lift to all floors and parking for six 6 cars to the side.
“The property comes with two-bedroom owners' accommodation.
“It is a traditional bed & breakfast hotel, operated by the current owners since January 2004 and currently running on limited openings by choice.
“There is excellent scope to increase trade.”