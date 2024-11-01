‘Don’t let planning rules ruin a great restaurant’ - that was the overwhelming call of residents after planners threatened to force them to remove part of their building.

The Eating Inn Steakhouse on South Shore Promenade is battling to save a glazed atrium after town hall planners ruled the scheme was 'detrimental' to views along the resort seafront.

Bosses at the popular restaurant has submitted a fresh planning application for the extension after previous proposals were thrown out by Blackpool Council.

The eatery - which is rated 12th best in Blackpool by online review site Tripadvisor - built the fully glazed canopy on its forecourt during the Covid pandemic but wants to keep it in place to meet demand for tables.

A revised application says the latest plans mean the structure has been improved and fits in with the existing buildings.

This decision by the council has been met with anger from Blackpool residents as the popular restaurant faces difficulties.

Mike Wingfield said: “What the heck is the council thinking about, nothing better to do than trying to ruin another fabulous business, great food service the whole place is comfortable, so Blackpool council go do one and look at more important matters, you should be ashamed of your selves. I will definitely be back next visit.”

The Eating Inn, which is located on the Promenade between Waterloo Road and Rawcliffe Street, is a long-standing family business in the town situated in one of the main holiday areas.

The canopy at the Eating Inn which is under threat | Local Democracy Reporting Service

Joanne Frances said: “The council wouldn’t have to go far from the Eating Inn to see views that are detrimental but that certainly isn’t one of them!! Absolutely ludicrous! Great restaurant and great addition!”

The restaurant’s latest planning application said that the glazed atrium was a big improvement from the existing front of the business.

Natasha Stockdale said: “This place is amazing, how is the extension an eye sore? Look at most of the prom lots of derelict buildings.”

Lesley Caton said: “I have been a few times. The food is excellent, plentiful. Clean and lovely staff. Don't ruin a great restaurant because neighbours are jealous.”

The decision struck a nerve with the Blackpool public and many are hoping that the issue can be resolved and that the popular restaurant can the glazed atrium section of its premises.

The latest application (reference 24/0580 will now go before council planners for consideration.