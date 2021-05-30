'Don't drink and drown' plea from coastguard as 'intoxicated' person saved from sea

The coastguard, RNLI and Blackpool Police were on the scene. Photo: Lytham Coatguard

HM Coastguard Lytham and Fleetwood, along with the RNLI Blackpool were called out in the early hours of this morning by fisherman to reports of an intoxicated person in the water around Gynn Square.

After arriving on the scene, at around 1 am this morning, they used lifeboats to recover the casualty from the water and bring them back to the shore.

The Lytham coastguard has today issued a plea to visitors at the coast to stay out of the water if they have had a drink to avoid a tragedy.

A spokesperson said: "We were called out in the early hours of this morning at 12:49 am, to reports of an intoxicated person in the water around Gynn Square.

"Once we arrived on scene some fishermen pointed out the location of the casualty, who was very far out, RNLI Blackpool quickly arrived and we guided their lifeboats to the casualtys location. They then recovered the casualty from the water and brought them back to shore.

"The casualty was then passed into the care of Blackpool Police. HM Coastguard Fleetwood were also tasked.

"We urge people not to enter the water if you've had a drink, we see too many tragedies on our coastline involving drink. It impairs your reactions and you will put yourself and rescuers in danger. So please don't become a statistic and be sensible.