Don't be scared, the strange characters are just entries in Staining Scarecrow Festival 2024
There are some strange characters hanging around the village of Staining at the moment - but there’s no need for alarm - they’re only scarecrows.
The annual Staining Scarecrow Festival began earlier this week and continues until next Monday (August 26).
Now in its 12th year, it attracts a variety of scarecrows in a variery of costumes.
Some of these customers are pleasant, some are funny and others are downright scary!
Therre is also a prize competition for the best entry.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.