Staining Scarecrow Festuval is under way | Staining Scarecrow Festuval is under way

There are some strange characters hanging around the village of Staining at the moment - but there’s no need for alarm - they’re only scarecrows.

The annual Staining Scarecrow Festival began earlier this week and continues until next Monday (August 26).

Staining Scarecrow Festuval is under way | Staining Scarecrow Festuval is under way

Now in its 12th year, it attracts a variety of scarecrows in a variery of costumes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some of these customers are pleasant, some are funny and others are downright scary!

Therre is also a prize competition for the best entry.