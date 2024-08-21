Don't be scared, the strange characters are just entries in Staining Scarecrow Festival 2024

By Richard Hunt
Published 21st Aug 2024, 18:36 BST
Updated 21st Aug 2024, 18:39 BST
Staining Scarecrow Festuval is under wayStaining Scarecrow Festuval is under way
There are some strange characters hanging around the village of Staining at the moment - but there’s no need for alarm - they’re only scarecrows.

The annual Staining Scarecrow Festival began earlier this week and continues until next Monday (August 26).

Now in its 12th year, it attracts a variety of scarecrows in a variery of costumes.

Some of these customers are pleasant, some are funny and others are downright scary!

Therre is also a prize competition for the best entry.

