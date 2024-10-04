Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Donald Campbell’s record-breaking hydroplane, Bluebird K7 has been reunited with the World Water Speed Trophy for the first time since Donald Campbell CBE’s tragic death on Coniston Water in 1967.

On Friday the record-breaking boat made a private visit to the Royal Motor Yacht Club in Poole to celebrate the club’s long relationship with the water speed record. The club is custodian of the World Water Speed Trophy which has been presented to the fastest boat on water for the past 87 years.

Bluebird K7 was originally constructed at Samlesbury Hall in Preston as will be on display on Monday.

The Trophy has spent many years in Australia with the family of the current holder, Ken Warby, but since his death last year the family have allowed the club to collect the Trophy from Australia and return it to its home in Poole.

Gina Campbell and Graham Turner with Bluebird K7 and the World Water Speed Record Challenge Cup | nw

Commodore of the club, Graham Turner, said: “To have both Bluebird K7 and the trophy together for the first time in more than 50 years is a great honour for the club and its members.”

He added: “We are looking forward to 2026 when once again Bluebird K7 will run on Coniston Water.”

Graham said: “The trophy’s return started with a sad event – the passing of Ken Warby who had held the record of 317 mph since 1978 – an incredible achievement considering the advances in technology over the last nearly 50 years.”

The reunification of the trophy and Bluebird was celebrated at the club with a luncheon for members and special guests which included Donald Campbell’s daughter, Gina Campbell, Malcolm Campbell’s grandsons Don Wales and Peter Hulme, who are Trustees of the Campbell Family Heritage Trust.

Gina Campbell said: “This is another important milestone in the history of Bluebird K7, and my father would be delighted.”

Tracy Hodgson, Director of the Ruskin Museum, which gave special permission for the boat to leave its home at the museum in Coniston said: “This is the first time that Bluebird K7 has left the museum since it was installed there in march of this year.”

She added: “Taking Bluebird K7 out of the museum is not something that we take lightly as we never want to disappoint people who travel from all over the world to see it. But this event is a very special occasion.”

Holders of the World Water Speed record have included both Donald Campbell and his father Malcom Campbell, and more recently Australian Ken Warby who took the record to a staggering 317 mph in 1978. Despite several attempts, no boat has yet beaten that record.

The boat was recovered from the depths of Coniston Water in 2001 and fully restored by enthusiasts, it was returned to the Ruskin Museum in Coniston which is now her permanent home. Following celebrations at the Royal Motor Yacht Club Bluebird will travel to the Beaulieu Motor Museum on Sunday 6th October to be briefly on show to the public.

The Trophy itself was made in 1870 for the then Prince of Wales as a cup for schooner racing in the UK, replacing the Americas Cup which had been lost to the USA previously. In 1937 the Trophy was given to the Royal Motor Yacht Club and has been presented as The World’s Water Speed Trophy ever since. Donald Campbell last held the record at 276mph, but this was then exceeded by Australian Ken Warby in 1978 and despite several attempts remains unbeaten. However, there are now credible teams preparing to challenge for the Trophy from UK and Australia, including the current holder’s son Dave Warby, who has already achieved over 260mph in his preparations.

Although the visit to the RMYC is for members only, the public will be able to enjoy this rare opportunity to see the vessel at Beaulieu in Hampshire on Sunday the 6th of October, between 10 am and 2.30 pm.

Bluebird K7 will then head to Samlesbury near Preston to celebrate the 70th anniversary of its build. It was constructed at Samlesbury Hall and will be on display to members of the public between 10am and midday on Monday, October 7.

For enquiries email [email protected] or call 01254 812010.