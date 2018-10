Re: Wetherspoons banning dogs from all its premises.

The other day, I rang my local village pub to book a table for Sunday lunch in the bar or snug where they allow dogs.

I was told they had lots of dogs and owners booked in but they could offer me a table in the restaurant (where dogs are not allowed).

Thank goodness that not everyone is so intolerant of creatures who bring joy and company to many and have lived and eaten with humans for thousands of years!

Jane Burniston

Via email