Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

New figures released by the RSPCA reveal reports of dog fighting are up 35 per cent from 2020 to 2023 with Lancashire identified as a hotspot area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Worryingly, the number of dog fighting incidents reported to the RSPCA has increased from 399 in 2020 to 537 in 2023 (537 incidents), and has risen by eight per cent year-on-year from 2022 to 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dog fighting reports by the RPSCA reach a four year high with Lancashire named as a hotspot. | RSPCA

The figures reveal that the RSPCA has received a total of 1,734 reports of organised dog fighting in England over the last four years (2020-2023). Lancashire ranked number five on the list of 10 places, with 78 reports, while London was number one with 186.

Lancashire ranked number five on the list of 10 places, with 78 reports, while London was number one with 186. | RSPCA

The charity’s Special Operations Unit (SOU) - a specialist taskforce that investigates serious and organised animal crime, such as dog fighting - recently brought a fighting ring to justice following a two-year investigation. Now, the charity is racing funds via its ‘No Animal Deserves Cruelty’ campaign to support the efforts of its dedicated rescue teams.

RSPCA SOU Chief Inspector Will Mitchell said: “Dog fighting is a draconian and barbaric bloodsport which many people believe society has left behind in history.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More XL Bully fighting dog seized and destroyed after mauling woman in Preston

“Sadly though, the reality is that we continue to investigate cases today, involving sophisticated networks of people whose passion is breeding, training, arranging and fighting dogs. “We see career criminals getting their kicks from watching dogs rip each other’s throats out and break each other’s legs.

“It’s shocking and there is absolutely no place for it in society today.”

Sign up for our free newsletters now Ian Briggs heads up the RSPCA’s Special Operations Unit, and added: “We’ve seen cases in which dogs are forced to fight to the death or are left with catastrophic injuries such as broken legs and deep puncture wounds to their heads and faces. “Dog fighting is a dark, secretive sport but it could be happening near you; in a garage or warehouse in the heart of a city, or on a rural farm in a quiet village.”

Sign up for our free newsletters now If you have any concerns about dogs or people who may be involved in fighting contact the RSPCA’s cruelty line on 0300 1234 999.