A ‘do not attempt to travel north of Preston’ warning has been issued by Avanti West Coast.

The warning is in effect for the next two days to allow for ongoing recovery work ongoing to restore the infrastructure between Penrith North Lakes and Oxenholme Lake District after a train derailment.

A ‘do not attempt to travel north of Preston’ warning has been issued by Avanti West Coast for the next couple of days. | Getty Images

A spokesperson for Avanti West Coast said: “Please do not attempt to travel north of Preston on Monday 3 or Tuesday 4 November, as recovery work is ongoing to restore the infrastructure between Penrith North Lakes and Oxenholme Lake District after a train derailment on Monday 3 November.

“Our destinations north of Preston include Blackpool, Lancaster, Oxenholme, Penrith, Carlisle, Lockerbie, Motherwell, Glasgow, Haymarket, and Edinburgh.”

Tickets

Tickets on this route dated Monday 3 or Tuesday, November 4, can be used at no extra cost anytime from Wednesday 5, to Friday, November 7.

The spokesperson added that it was likely there will be significant disruption to this part of the network for a number of days.